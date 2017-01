about 1 hour ago BY Web Desk

Singer Ali Zafar recently shared a video on Instagram featuring him vying with cricketer Misbahul Haq in a push-up challenge.

In a build up for Pakistan Super League`s second edition Ali Zafar is composing the anthem and it looks like the artist-turned-singer is in the grip of PSL fever.

“And so it starts. The spirit of cricket. #misbah #hblpsl#pushupcontest.#abkheljamayga,” the video’s caption read.

Check out the video here: