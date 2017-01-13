PM Nawaz restores fertiliser subsidy on CM Shehbaz’s request

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the request of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored subsidy on fertilisers. Shehbaz Sharif had entreated PM Sharif to reinstate Fertilizer Subsidy Scheme.

Restoration of subsidy on fertilisers will benefit 22million farmers of the province with 77 billion rupees and their production cost will be cut down to eight percent.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that PML-N government has taken unprecedented steps in the history of the country for economic uplift of the cultivators and for the development of agriculture.

He said that those indulging in negative politics of allegations and lies proved their enmity with farmers by creating hindrances in farmer’s welfare program

He said that it does not behove those to sympathise with farmers who closed their tube-wells through criminal negligence in electricity production.

Shehbaz Sharif directed Agriculture Department to provide existing fertiliser in hoards at subsidised rates and keep an eye on hoarders and profiteers so that subsidy on fertilisers should be in reach of the cultivators. He warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to increase the price of fertilisers in the province.