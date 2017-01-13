PK-661 was fit to fly at take-off: black box report

A black box report revealed on Thursday that both engines of ill-fated PIA PK-661—which crashed near Havelian in December last year—were fit to fly at take-off.

The report, which was received by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said that the pilot gave the first call at 4:12 pm. However, he was relaxed at that time.

Two minutes later at 4:14 pm, the pilot gave a mayday call to the control tower. An engine had stopped working by that time.

The report said that the news of the plane crash was received after 10 to 15 minutes after the mayday call from the pilot.

The black box report stated that the plane did not try to land; however, the CAA said that it was investigating why the plane crashed despite one functioning engine.

CAA further said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had visited Gwadar in same plane a week back.

Information recovered from the black box is very crucial to unveiling the reasons behind the plane crash.

A PIA plane carrying 47 people crashed Wednesday on a domestic flight from the mountainous northern city of Chitral to Islamabad, killing all on board.

Junaid Jamshed, a popular personality known for his naats, and his wife were also on the ill-fated plane.

The country’s last major air disaster was in 2015 when a military helicopter crashed in a remote northern valley, killing eight people—including the Norwegian, Filipino and Indonesian envoys and the wives of Malaysian and Indonesian envoys.