PIA introduces internet service on all domestic flights

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Friday announced to introduce internet service on all domestic flights.

Passengers will be able to connect to internet service via their mobile phones/laptops during flights, according to a PIA spokesperson.

Stay connected for real. Inflight wifi connectivity first time in pakistan. — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 13, 2017

Initially, the facility will be available on selected flights on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore routes.

In the first phase, a total of 30 hours of content would be available including dramas, comedy, kids movies, tilawat, documentaries, safety videos, Urdu feature films and music.

For the second phase, work is underway on an app that will have 50 hours of content including western movies, interactive games for kids and moving maps.