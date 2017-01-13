Panamagate: SC cannot directly disqualify PM under Articles 62, 63, argues counsel

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel contended that the Supreme Court cannot directly disqualify the premier in the ongoing Panamagate case.

The prime minister’s counsel, as he resumed his arguments before the Supreme Court during hearing of the Panamagate case on Friday, argued that evidence presented thus far had not fulfilled the requirements for the disqualification of the prime minister under Articles 62 and 63.

Quoting Articles 62 and 63, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, Makhdoom Ali Khan, said that the requirements for the conviction and disqualification of the premier have not been met.

“Substantial evidence is required for the disqualification of a Member of National Assembly,”

The counsel referred to the September 2015 Supreme Court’s move to suspend a decision made by the election tribunal to de-seat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Siddique Khan Baloch.

During his arguments, Makhdoom Ali Khan stated that the top court in its 2014 judgement declared both terms, ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ as nightmare and feast of security, adding that both terms are “harvest for lawyers”.

“According to Article 62, Members of the National Assembly can be disqualified on the grounds that their educational achievements are fake or that they have hidden their assets,” Makhdoom Ali told the court.

He further contended that in order for the court to disqualify any lawmaker, there first needs to be a declaration, on the basis of which the individual can then be disqualified. “Disqualification in this situation cannot happen,” the counsel told the court.

