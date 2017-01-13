Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan to exchange coaches in field of sports

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will exchange coaches in the field of sports for the training of sportsmen of both the countries to benefit from each other expertise.

This was stated by Federal Minister for IPC after a meeting with Kojoshev Arzybek Orozbekovich, Minister for Economy from Kyrgyzstan at Pakistan Sports Complex, said a spokesman of PSB on Thursday.

Both sides agreed to exchange coaches for the training of the players of the two countries especially in view of the World Nomad Games, he added.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. The honourable guest said that we are brother countries and Kyrgyzstan wants to enhance relations with Pakistan, in different fields especially Sports, Culture and economy.

The federal minister warmly welcomed the visiting minister and said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with brother Islamic country which are moving from strength to strength and the visit of minister for Economy would enhance bilateral cooperation and lead to greater the partnership between the two countries.

Raja Nadir Ali, Secretary for IPC, and Dr. M. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were also present in the meeting. At the end, souvenirs were exchanged.