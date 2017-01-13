Nine members of MQM London, Pakistan arrested in Karachi

In a major crackdown in Karachi, law enforcement agencies arrested nine party workers including the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London and Pakistan.

MQM London leader Sathi Ishaq Advocate was arrested from Saddar area.

Late night operations were carried out on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Scheme 33 in which three workers of MQM Pakistan were detained.

They include Gulshan-i-Maymar’s sector member.

Four workers belonging to MQM London were arrested from Gulshan-i-Iqbal 13-D and two from New Karachi.

On the other hand, one person was killed in New Karachi near Industrial area.

A dacoit was shot dead and another was injured during police shootout at Fawara Chowk whereas two street criminals Asif and Abdul Jaleel were caught in wounded condition from Korangi Industrial area.

Weapons, motorcycle and 10 mobile phones were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, two injured suspects were apprehended after an exchange of fire in Orangi Town Pakistan Bazaar. They were involved in more than 50 criminal activities.