Nawaz trying to escape Panamagate probe, claims Imran  Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday claimed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was trying to escape the Panamagate case in the Supreme Court (SC) as he did not possess any evidence to prove himself innocent.

Addressing the media after the proceedings of the Panamagate scandal, the PTI chief said PM Nawaz was accountable to the nation. “Every leader is accountable to the people in democracy,” Imran said.

Taking a jibe at the premier, Imran said Nawaz was not even aware of the fact that his children became billionaires. “They have accepted the ownership of the London apartments and now it’s their duty to provide their money trail in the court,” he said.

He went on to say that the ruling party had challenged PTI to take them to court, however, they were now hiding behind technical issues. “They have failed to provide the money trail in the court,” he said.

Read more: Panamagate: PM is ‘innocent’, says counsel