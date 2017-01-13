Minorities and Nawaz Sharif

“…and miles to go before I sleep”

Speaking at Katas Raj near Chakwal, which is one of the holiest Hindu shrines in South Asia, Nawaz Sharif said all the right things about the minorities in Pakistan. He maintained that all citizens are equal in the country irrespective of their multiple faiths. He reprimanded the narrow-minded clerics who misinterpret Islam by preaching hatred against other religions. The Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said, has taught the Muslims to serve and protect the minorities. He called the misinterpretation of Islam by extremist elements unlawful and said none should try to spread such views. He also called upon the people not to heed to the merchants of hate. Referring to the gathering at Katas Raj where a number of leaders belonging to Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities were present he said the assembly sends out a message to the world that non-Muslims are equal citizens of this country and they are playing a vital role in its progress.

The Prime Minister, however, needs to realise that not enough is being done to rein in the elements that spread hatred against other religions and sects. Little has been done so far to eradicate extremist thinking which has struck deep roots in society. The plight of the Ahmadi community is particularly worth mentioning. Courageous but symbolic gestures like renaming the National Centre for Physics as Dr. Abdus Salam Centre for Physics are not enough to undo the injustice being done to the community which is constantly under attack. The Shia community faces a similar ordeal. It is time the government prepares a counter narrative and undertakes a multi-dimensional, sustained and all out campaign against extremism.

The government needs to locate and restore hundreds of Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh and Christian sites in the country. What is more it needs to make them accessible and provide amenities for visitors. This would not only weaken extremism but also improve the country