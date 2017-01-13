Minister denies reports of infants dying after taking polio drops in FATA

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Friday informed the Senate that no infant died due to administration of polio drops in Khyber Agency.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi regarding the death of five infants in Khyber Agency after having polio drops, a medical board was constituted and proper inquiry was held into the incident to ascertain facts.

He said the heir of infants refused to carry out post-mortem. However, the minister said further inquiry was also being held and further tests were under process to check polio vaccine.

Aftab said all precautionary measures were taken and these drops were also administrated to the children across the world.

He said ratio of polio cases has been decreased considerably due to efforts of the government.