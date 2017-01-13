Maleeha Lodhi briefs UN Secretary-General on Kashmir

The permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations briefed Antonio Guterres on Kashmir issue on Friday (Today).

Dr Maleeha Lodhi dilated on the volatile situation on control line and working boundary. On the occasion, according to a UN spokesman, the UN chief said that he is informed of Kashmir conflict and is monitoring the prevalent situation.

Earlier, responding to a question at the regular noon briefing, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that since Guterres assumed on January 1, he had spoken to a number of government leaders around the world, but he has not been able to talk to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on the “issues around Kashmir.”

On January 6, the secretary-general offered to play a role of an honest broker between Pakistan and India amid escalating tensions between the two countries.