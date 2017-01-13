LHC seeks reply from Parks and Horticulture Authority in tree cutting case

The Lahore High Court on Friday has sought a reply from the director general of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) regarding the cutting of trees across the city during the construction of mega projects.

These trees were cut for the construction purpose of Orange Line Metro Train, Signal Free Corridor and the widening of Canal Road.

On Thursday, the counsel of the petitioner, Sheraz Zaka argued that the Punjab government had given an undertaking before the Supreme Court that for every tree cut, the government would plant ten more.

He stated that the Punjab government had remained reluctant to comply with its undertaking so far.

“The fundamental rights of the citizens are at stake and Lahore is fast becoming one of the most polluted cities in the world due to the cutting of trees of various kinds, including arjun, dhak, mahwa, bahara, alstonia, sheesham and others, and increasing pollutants being emitted by industries,” Sheraz Zaka argued.

Sheraz further argued that the Punjab government is also not complying with its own environmental policy which was set out in 2015.

During a previous hearing, Justice Ayesha Malik of the LHC issued notices to secretary environment protection department and secretary planning and development department regarding cutting and chopping of trees for construction purposes.

The petitioner stated that Lahore was deprived of its scenic beauty after more than a thousand trees were chopped down due to mega projects in the city. He further stated that the loss of trees will also result in an increase in pollution.

However, on Thursday, neither department could satisfy the court.

Justice Ayesha Malik expressed her displeasure and said that both departments have a role in the provincial sustainable development fund and yet were being indifferent towards a matter of public importance.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Ayesha Malik issued a notice to PHA DG Mian Shakil and ordered him to reply with the record regarding plantation of trees and the compliance of its undertaking given before the Supreme Court.

Sheraz argued that a notice should also be issued to the chief minister to seek his reply, but the judge declined the request and observed that the PHA director general’s reply must be heard first.

The court was adjourned to the last week of February.