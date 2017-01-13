Indians disgruntled after Modi replaces Gandhi in state-issued calendar

Calendars and diaries issued by government-owned Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in India have replaced Mahatma Gandhi’s cover photograph with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, and it has not gone down well with people.

Gandhi’s photographs featured on the calendars for decades. The khadi company’s use of Gandhi’s photographs reflected its values and the country’s history. However, this year the calendars saw Modi weaving ‘khadi‘ in a ‘charkha‘ (a traditional spinning wheel) in the classic Gandhi pose — a symbol of the nationalist movement in pre-independent India.

Considering the act ‘shameful,’ some criticised the move, while others saw it as a good marketing strategy. Khadi workers have now revolted and are reportedly marching in protest of the move. Some have even called for ‘reprinting’ of calendars.