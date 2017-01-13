India launches 2nd indigenously-built Scorpène submarine

India on Thursday launched its second indigenously-built Scorpène submarine in Mumbai, The Hindu reported.

The vessel christened INS Khanderi after a 17th Maratha island fort, is said to have stealth capabilities and the capacity to launch precision-guided munitions, such as torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, while submerged or surfaced. According to The Hindu, it can carry out several types of missions – such as anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering and surveillance, and mine laying – in all theatres, including the tropics.

INS Khanderi is the second of the six submarines being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with DCNS of France, as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy. The first one, Kalvari, is completing sea trials and will be commissioned shortly into the Indian navy, The Hindu quoted an Indian defence official as saying. Khanderi, meanwhile, will now undergo several trials and tests till this December.

The Scorpène is a class of diesel-electric attack submarines jointly developed by France’s Direction des Constructions Navales (DCN) and Spain’s Navantia. The type is currently built and licensed by DCNS, a French industrial group specialising in naval defence and energy. At present, the navies of Chile and Malaysia operate Scorpène submarines. In addition to India, the Brazilian navy plans to induct the type as well.