Imran Khan can’t win Panama case on basis of allegations: Marriyum

State for Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan cannot win Panama case on the basis of allegations and politics of agitation.

Talking to media in Islamabad Friday (today) she said that PTI has not even produced a single piece of paper or evidence before the apex court. It is the PML (N) which has produced the documents before the court and more will be submitted if the need arose.

Moreover, PML (N) leader Daniyal Aziz said PTI does not even know the basics of accountability. He said the democratic process will continue in the country.

Read more: Nawaz trying to escape Panamagate probe, claims Imran Khan