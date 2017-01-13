Governer Said-uz-Zaman buried with full honours

Mufti Taqi Usmani leads prayer of governor

The 31st Governor of Sindh, Justice (r) Said uz Zaman Siddiqui, who passed away on Wednesday, was laid to rest, with full honours at Gizri graveyard on Friday afternoon.

Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions, Lt. Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Senator Nehal Hashmi and other senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and representatives of military services were also present on the occasion.

Mufti Taqi Usmani led the funeral prayers at Governor House premises on Friday.

The coffin, wrapped in the national flag, was carried by a contingent of Pakistan Naval Guards, from governor house to the graveyard, where gun salute was presented to the late governor after the burial.

The funeral prayers were attended by Federal Minister, Abdul Qadir Baloch, acting Governor of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corps Commander Lt. General Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, and leaders representing almost every national level political party of the country.

Floral wreaths on behalf of President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and military services were laid on the grave.

Justice (r) Said-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Sindh on November 11, 2016, had passed away due to chest infect and associated breathing problem on Wednesday.