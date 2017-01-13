Five-year plan for National Institute of Oceanography approved

Board of Directors of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) on Thursday approved a five-year plan for the institute.

Science and Technology Federal Minister Rana Tanveer presided over the meeting of NIO Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of Pakistan Navy, SUPARCO, Defence Ministry and other relevant institutions.

Rana Tanveer said that NIO is an important institution which gives recommendations to the government.

NIO Director General Dr Asif Inam told the meeting that the institute needs a ship for research and survey purpose and the minister assured the institute that its request would be considered.

Ministry of Science and Technology Secretary Fazal Abbas said that the five-year plan has been prepared to prevent sea intrusion and land erosion in the coastal belt of Thatta and Badin.

The PC-I for the project has been prepared after consultation with all the stakeholders.