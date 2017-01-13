Federal govt considering four names for Sindh governor’s post

The federal government is considering four new names for the appointment of Governor Sindh after the demise of Justice (retd) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, according to a spokesman of Prime Minister’s House.

The names of Muftah Ismail, Mohammad Zubair, Qutb-ud-din and Mushahid Ullah are under consideration, according to media reports.

Shehnaz Hamid, wife of late KESC Management Director Shahid Hamid, is also on the list of likely candidates for the governorship of Sindh.

PM House’s spokesperson has confirmed that the decision would be made in next one or two days.

Siddiqui passed away on Wednesday at the age of 78 while under treatment in a private hospital.

Siddiqui was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Sindh in November 2016, just days after the federal government decided to end the 14-year tenure of former Sindh governor Ishratul Ibad.