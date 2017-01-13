Families of IOK firing victims refuse compensation money

The brothers of martyred college lecturer Shabbir Ahmad Mangoo and ATM guard Riyaz Ahmad Shah, have refused to accept the compensation of Rs 500,000 announced by Indian Occupied Kashmir’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti had said that the families of victims would be given Rs 500,000 compensation and Special Investigation Teams (SITs) would probe their killings.

Aijaz Ahmad, the brother of 30-year-old college lecturer, Shabbir Ahmad who was killed by Indian Army in Khrew, told media that the money offered by the authorities was like ‘rubbing salts on our wounds’.

“The money or job won’t bring back my brother but the government whose armed forces killed him has not done us any sort of favour by offering money”, he said, and added that Shabbir would have secured a well-placed job because he was pursuing a PhD.

The larger question is about the delivery of justice. Not even a single official visited our house to condole his killing. A probe has been ordered, but four months have passed and the person who killed my brother is still on duty, Aijaz Ahmad said.

Shakeel Ahmad, brother of the slain ATM guard who was killed by Indian police who fired pellets at him while he was returning home in Srinagar’s Chattabal area late at night, said that the authorities had done nothing to punish his killers.

“We don’t need money or job; we want the killers to be punished”, he said.