Deepika is a queen, an angel and a blessing: Vin Diesel

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel, who will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, on Thursday praised his actress and called her “an angel with a beautiful soul”.

“I was waiting for the opportunity to come here. And she is the queen and angel who is such a blessing in my life. She has a such a beautiful soul. To be a part of the magic that is made on-screen is a blessing of my life,” Vin said about Deepika, who is making her Hollywood debut with this film.

Vin and Deepika earlier arrived in Mumbai to extensively promote the film. Both the actors along with the director DJ Caruso, hosted a press conference here to promote the upcoming action adventure, which releases in India prior to the US.

“There is no one like Deepika. Though her origin is Indian, she is the queen of the whole world. I saw her in Bajirao Mastani and she was mindblowing,” said Vin, heaping praise on his co-star.

“Being in Mumbai is like a dream come true. I wanted to work with Deepika from a long time. I met her years ago. She said she wanted to do the premiere in her country. So the fact is that we are here to keep her promise,” he added.

The movie is the third instalment of the xXx series after the 2002 filmxXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.