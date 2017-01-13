Another feather in cap: Katrina Kaif to be speaker at Oxford University

Katrina Kaif, the sizzling bollywood actress who will next be seen in upcoming ‘Jagga Jasoos’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is to be a speaker at talks hosted by Oxford University’s debating society The Oxford Union.

Katrina’s name has been announced as part of invited luminaries from the world of sport, media and culture.

She will be among the distinguished company, as luminaries like Jeremy Irons, Robin Wright,etc., will also be speaking on the occasion. An introduction of Katrina reads like this:

“Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses and models in Bollywood, best known for *Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3, two of the most successful Bollywood films of all time. Her modelling career has included work for Coca-Cola, LG and Blackberry. Kaif is also highly involved with her mother’s charitable trust, Relief Projects India, which strives to improve the rights of women and children in India.*”

Some other notable personalities who Katrina will be sharing the stage with include: Golden Globe winner Robin Wright, who stars in famous American TV series House Of Cards; Naomi Wolf, an author and ex-political advisor to Bill Clinton and Al Gore; Jay Carney, Senior Vice President (Worldwide Corporate Affairs) at Amazon.com; Italian fashion designer and inventor Roberto Cavalli; Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur Anna Fendi; Grammy-winning musician Kid Cudi; four-time supermiddleweight World Champion, Carl Froch, among others.