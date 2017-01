At least 5 children died and more than 30 others were injured when an out-of-control truck crashed into a school building in Bagh district of Azad Kashmir on Friday morning.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to faulty brakes and rammed into a school in Birpani area, according to reports.

Locals and rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted injured children to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.