1ST ODI: Australia vs Pakistan; Matthew Wade 100, Pak 81/3

Chasing 269 for victory, Pakistan national cricket team were 81/3 in 18 overs in the 1st ODI against Australia national cricket team in Brisbane on Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan Mohammad Amir (2-54), Hasan Ali (3- 65) and Imad Wasim (2-35) put Australia national cricket team on the back foot.

The hosts, won the toss and opted to bat in first match of the ODI series.

However, they stuttered at the start, losing quick wickets, and posted 268/8 in 50 overs, powered by a ton by Matthew Wade (100 n.o.) and Glenn Maxwell (60).

The hosts had two debutants in Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake, while Travis Head moves up to open alongside David Warner instead of the jettisoned Aaron Finch. Glenn Maxwell also returns to the XI.

Pakistan were unable to consider Shoaib Malik, meaning the inclusion of two spin-bowling allrounders in Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz. Junaid Khan missed out on selection.

Brisbane is in for a hot day and the surface looks brimful of runs.

Lineups

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Umpires: Mick Martell, Australia, and Chettithody Shamsuddin, India.

TV Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.