1ST ODI: Australia set a target of 269 for Pakistan

50th over: Australia 268-9 (Wade 100, Stanlake 1)

Australia gets a leading edge to point as Wade gets hundred.

However, Wade gets enough bat to get the run he required for his maiden ODI hundred.

Australia’s captain Steven Smith chose to bat first against Pakistan in the first ODI at the Gabba. The hosts had two debutants in Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake, while Travis Head moves up to open alongside David Warner instead of the jettisoned Aaron Finch. Glenn Maxwell also returns to the XI.

Pakistan were unable to consider Shoaib Malik, meaning the inclusion of two spin-bowling allrounders in Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz. Junaid Khan missed out on selection.

Brisbane is in for a hot day and the surface looks brimful of runs.

Lineups

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Umpires: Mick Martell, Australia, and Chettithody Shamsuddin, India.

TV Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.