Winter spell: Met office predicts rain from Friday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more winter rain in different parts of the country from Friday.

Rainfall will occur in Sindh between Friday and Saturday while it will happen at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday to Wednesday.

The cold wave is likely to continue till the next two days with snowfall to persist on mountains.

During the next 48 hours, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However rain- thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills expected at a number of places in Balochistan and at an isolated place in Sindh on Friday.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Today s Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalam -16°C, Astore -12°C, Skardu -11°C, Kalat -09°C, Dir, Gilgit, Gupis -08°C, Quetta, Rawalakot, Bagrote -07°C, Hunza, Malamjabba -06°C, Parachinar, Drosh -05°C, Kakul -04°C, Murree, Chitral -03°C.