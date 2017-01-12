West Indies to host Pakistan for March-May 2017 tour

West Indies and Pakistan on Wednesday revealed plans to play three Tests, three ODIs and two T20I matches in the Caribbean between March and May.

The series is scheduled to start in Trinidad on March 31 and end in Dominica on May 14.

The one-dayers will be particularly key as September represents the cut-off for direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup where only the top eight nations are guaranteed a place in the 10-team tournament.

A 10-nation qualifying event in 2018 will decide the remaining two spots.

Currently, Pakistan are eighth in the rankings with the West Indies one place behind.

Both teams met in a three-Test series in Dubai last October with Pakistan winning 2-1.

Schedule

March 31 – 1st T20 Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

April 2 – 2nd T20 Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

April 7 – 1st ODI Guyana National Stadium

April 9 – 2nd ODI Guyana National Stadium

April 11 – 3rd ODI Guyana National Stadium

April 22 – 1st Test Sabina Park, Jamaica

April 30 – 2nd Test Kensington Oval, Barbados

May 10 – 3rd Test Windsor Park, Dominica