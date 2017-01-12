Vin Diesel arrives in India to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Deepika Padukone

Hollywood star Vin Diesel received a grand welcome on his arrival in India along with his xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone.

As Vin stepped out of Mumbai’s Kalina airport, he had a traditional welcome awaiting him, Indian Express reported. A dozen girls sporting yellow turbans and red sarees lined up with thalis before applying vermillion on Vin’s forehead. Diesel waved at the media and posed for pictures as he stepped out holding Deeps’ hand.

Subsequently, the Hollywood star took the VIP exit and drove straight to St Regis hotel where he will be staying throughout the film’s promotional tour in India. The movie, the latest instalment in the xXx series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union, is slated for a January 14 India release.

The film will release in India before anywhere else in the world. The DJ Caruso directorial also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

“In order to soak in the love and interact with the Indian audience, Vin and Deepika will be spending a dedicated hour with fans,” a source in the know of developments told Indian media.

“Vin and Deepika were extremely keen to interact with their fans and will be dedicating one hour to just fan interactions at the red carpet apart from their crowd event,” the source said.

They will also address a press conference, after which the actors will attend a crowded event. DJ Nucleya had been roped in to make the stars and their fans groove to his electrifying beats.

“After the grand welcome, they will head straight to their hotel to get some much-needed rest, grab meals and their work out sessions, following which they will get ready for their press conference scheduled early evening,” a source said.

“After this, they will attend their movie premiere which is going to be a star-studded event.” According to the source, “detailed security measures are being looked into to ensure that the promotions are undertaken smoothly.”

“Vin’s security team visited India earlier to conduct a recce. Apart from his personal security guards, Vin’s security has been beefed up to an additional 50 guards during the course of his India promotions,” the source added.