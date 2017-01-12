Tayyaba torture case: services of accused judge suspended

Services of Additional District and Sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, an accused in Tayyaba torture case, have been suspended.

“The honourable Chief Justice and Judges of this Court have been pleased to withdraw the services of Raja Khurram Ali Khan, Addl. District and Sessions Judge (BPS-20) from Civil District and Sessions Division-East, Islamabad, and placed in this court as OSD (in his own pay and scale i.e. BPS-20) with immediate effect, till further orders,” a notification issued by Islamabad High Court registrar said.