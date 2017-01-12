Six killed, 26 injured in road mishap

Six people including two women and a child were killed and 26 others injured when a coaster fell into a deep ditch in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on early Thursday.

According to police sources, the coaster was coming from Rawalpindi when its driver lost control at Akhoor Ban near Hajeera and as a result, it fell into a deep ditch.

The deceased passengers were identified as Zahid Nazam s/o Muhammad Nazam, Waqar Ahmad s/o Muhammad Kabir, Zuhra Begum, Gulnaz Begum, Zehra (infant) and Saleem s/o Muhammad Hussain.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Hajeera. Two seriously injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot and their condition was now stable.

The Police official said the accident occurred at around 12:45 am due to the negligence of the driver.

The police have registered a case and started investigations into the incident.