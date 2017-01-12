Sindh govt to award BB educational scholarship to minorities: Khattumal

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Khattumal Jeewan said that the minorities department has decided to award Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Educational Scholarships for intelligent and needy students.

He stated this while meeting a delegation of students at his office, said a statement issued on Thursday.

In a meeting, he advised the students belonging to minorities including girls and boys to get forms of scholarship from their educational institutions and submit it to minorities department, Block 12, Sindh Secretariat.

Khattumal said that it is the topmost priority of Sindh government to provide students with best educational facilities, adding that the government is making all-out efforts to bring improvements to the education sector in the province.