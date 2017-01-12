Selena Gomez, The Weeknd an item?

According to Billboard.com, in a rather surprising turn of events, it looks like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tasfaye) are spending lots of time together. The singers were spotted outside an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica on Tuesday night, with Gomez’s arms wrapped around Tasfaye. Photos of the couple locked in the embrace surfaced on TMZ soon after, with one even showing them kissing.

Naturally, the pictures have the gossip mills churning and according to a source, Gomez and Tasfaye are indeed an item. The latter ended his year-and-a-half-long relationship with model Bella Hadid in November while Gomez is yet to publicly date anyone since her relationship with Justin Bieber ended. She is seemingly still on a personal break from music to treat her lupus, while Tesfaye is set to kick off his headlining world tour come February 17.