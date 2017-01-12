Recovery of missing children, handing over to parents invaluable service: Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said subsidiary institutions of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab were being set up in other cities of the province.

He said more funds would be provided to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab so that it could forward noble cause more actively and vibrantly.

He was addressing as a chief guest at a ceremony held regarding recovery of missing and unattended children and handing over to their parents at Model Town, here.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab has recovered lost children of Sindh and KPK from different areas of Punjab and handed over to their parents.

The chief minister said today’s evening was blissful when misplaced children were being handed over to their parents. He said that Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab had made this noble effort and Sindh and KPK governments had also cooperated in this regard.

He said message of harmony, sympathy and virtue had been promoted through handing over of mislaid children to their parents.

Shahbaz Sharif said Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab was playing an active role in this regard. He said an unpleasant environment was created with regard to missing children a few months ago.

The chief minister congratulated Chairperson of the Bureau Saba Sadiq, her institution and the entire team.

“Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab not only hands over children to their parents but also provides technical training to the children, which is a great service and a noble cause,” he mentioned.

Shahbaz Sharif said Abdullah belonging to Afghanistan was

being psychologically treated and his parents had been traced through joint efforts of the Punjab government and other agencies and soon this child would be sent to their parents safely.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Saba Sadiq said Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had always given great importance to the matters of children. She said attention of Chief Minister had helped resolve the problems of the children. She said, Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had enrolled 80,000 children working in brick kilns.

Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Special Assistant Malik Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home and parents of the children were present on the occasion.