Provision of funds on priority basis to child protection bureaus: Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the subsidiary institutions of Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau were being set up in other cities of the province and funds would be provided to these institutions on the priority basis.

He was addressing as a chief guest at a ceremony held regarding recovery of missing and unattended children at Model Town.

Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Special Assistant Malik Ahmed Khan, chief secretary, secretary home and parents of the children were present on the occasion.

Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has been active in recovering lost children of Sindh and KPK from different areas of Punjab and handed them over to their parents.

The CM said that Child Protection and Punjab Welfare Bureau had made this noble effort and other regional governments had also cooperated in this regard and the message of harmony, sympathy and virtue was being promoted through handing over of mislaid children to their parents.

The Chief Minister congratulated Chairperson of the Bureau Saba Sadiq, the institution and the entire team.

“Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau not only hands over the children to their parents but also provide technical training to the children, which is a great service and a noble cause,” he added. Shehbaz Sharif said a missing child Abdullah belonging to Afghanistan was being psychologically treated and his parents had been traced through joint efforts of the government and other agencies and soon the child would be sent to their parents safely.

Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Saba Sadiq said that the chief minister had always given great importance to the matters of children and this had helped resolve the problems of the children.