Police to take action against land mafia in Journalist Colony

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf has said that effective action would be taken against the land mafia in Journalist Colony and cases will be registered against the accused.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday.

The DIG said that the staff of the police chowki established in Journalist Colony would increase the security of residents and keep an eye on the land mafia.

He said police would fully cooperate to resolve all problems of the Journalist Colony while security of the

Press Club would also be made more effective.

Lahore Press Club President Shahbaz Mian, other office bearers, Administrator of Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation Col (r) Athar Nasir and senior journalists were also present.