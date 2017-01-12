PM’s lies not a minor offence: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that lying by Prime Minister (PM) is not a minor thing as the PM or the president has to tender resignation if he is caught lying.

“Panama Leaks has raised a question mark on the credibility of the PM. If the premier is caught lying he has to step down”, he said this while talking to media men before the commencement of the hearing of Panama leaks case in Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday.

All the old things of government proved fraud in Panama leaks case, PTI chief stated.

PM Nawaz is the custodian of the national wealth. If the PM is corrupt then how can tax be collected from others? There is no future of the country unless powerful dacoit of the country will be held accountable.

Regarding child maid Tayyaba torture case he said the child domestic servant should be given justice.