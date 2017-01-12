PM Nawaz welcomes proposal of Karachi-Muscat ferry service

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the proposal to start a ferry service between Karachi, Gwadar and Oman’s capital Muscat.

“This initiative will start a new chapter of friendship between both countries,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with State Council of Oman President Dr Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri here at the PM House.

The prime minister said the ferry service would provide an affordable alternative source of movement for a large number of people who move on these routes on regular basis.

He said Pakistan and Oman are natural allies due to geographical proximity and the leadership, government and the people of Pakistan hold Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said and the brotherly people of Oman in high esteem.

The prime minister said Pakistan was grateful to Oman for its support in connection with Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

On people-to-people contacts, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that Oman was hosting a sizeable Pakistani diaspora working in various sectors.

Pakistan can further provide both un-skilled and highly professional manpower in various fields including medicine, engineering, information technology, accountancy, education and technical workers, he added.

The prime minister said both countries could benefit immensely through mutual exchange of experts in the field of education, and science and technology.

He invited investment by Oman in energy-related projects, infrastructure development and consumer based industry.

Omani delegation comprised Sheikh Hamed Mohammed Abdallah Bahwan Al Mukhaini, member of the Education and Research Committee; Mohamed Ahmed Ali Al Rawas, member of the Culture Media and Tourism Committee; Dr. Ahmed Sulaiman Saleh Al-Maimani, member of the Economic Committee; Wafa Salim Ali Al Harrasi, Deputy Chairman of the Social Committee, and Dr. Aisha Ahmed Yousuf Al Washahi, Member of the Social Committee.

Mian Raza Rabbani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Senator Taj Haider and other senior officials were also present.

Read more: Pakistan to start international ferry service