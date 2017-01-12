PM asks opponents not to hinder way of economic uplift

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday called upon his political opponents to stop telling lies on daily basis, and not to hinder the way of country’s economic development.

“Some politicians tell lies on daily basis. There is no break for them, they hurl dirty accusations, which have no basis and truth. This nation is progressing. Don’t hinder the way of this development,” he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of PM’s National Health Programme here.

The prime minister said owing to his government’s prudent policies over the last three and half years, the backbone of terrorists had been broken, electricity loadshedding had been curtailed to a large extent and Pakistan had been put on the course of development. With inflation on the downward trend, stock market has been included in the world’s best performing stock markets. Pakistan’s economy was expected to grow at around 5.5pc during this fiscal year (2016 17), he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s economic performance was also being recognised by the world. “If you cannot assist us in this development, at least stop creating hurdles,” he remarked with reference to his political opponents. He, however, added, “People have become much aware about national affairs; can judge the truth and lie; and cannot be deceived by telling lies.”

Nawaz Sharif said, ‘When he took over in 2013, the country was facing various challenges such as severe electricity shortage and the menace of terrorism. In 2013, there were street protests due to 16 to 18 hours electricity loadshedding,” he said, adding, “The present government has checked this problem to a large extent over the last three years and was working hard to completely eliminate loadshedding by 2018.”

He said that he was very happy to visit Narowal this time around, as he had come for a noble cause of launching the National Health Programme for the under-privileged segments of this area.

“I have long been wishing to do something for the poor segments of society, who cannot afford to get them treated even for minor ailments what to talk of major diseases like cancer, heart problems etc.,” he added.

The prime minister said that 160,000 families of Narowal were being provided with NHP (National Health Programme) cards, which would help them getting free medical care in public and private hospitals. “Poor people sell their properties for medical treatment; even have to borrow due to lack of required amounts; and cannot afford education of their children, who have to do petty jobs for their survival. These are injustices and inequalities of our society, which we have to address,” he remarked.

He said, “This country is like a family in which everyone should have equal rights. If there is any problem in a house, we have to address it”. He thanked all those including his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Minister of State for Health Saira Afzal Tarar, Punjab chief minister and others for assisting him in the successful launching of the NHP in Narowal and other areas.

The prime minister said that under the national health programme the government would provide 250,000 per annum as medical cover for a poor family, adding, however, if the amount did not cater to the need, in case of major disease, more funds would be made available from Baitul Mall.

The programme in Punjab has been launched in four districts and would benefit 134,000 families in Narowal alone. Health care cards would be provided to the families through a transparent computerised system.

The programme was launched in Rahim Yar Khan and has been expanded to Narowal, Khanewal and Sargodha, benefitting 3.5 million patients.