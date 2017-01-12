PCG seizes foreign brand liquor, smuggled Iranian diesel

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) has seized foreign brand liquor and smuggled Iranian diesel from coastal areas of Balochistan.

The PCG officials received credible information from intelligence resources about the smuggling of foreign brand liquor from coastal areas of Balochistan and special patrolling teams were detailed, said a statement released on Thursday.

During patrolling in Baduk area of Pasni, PCG official located suspected vehicles. The PCG patrol chased the suspicious vehicle; however, the smugglers resorted to firing. After 15 minutes of exchange of fire, the smugglers taking advantage of darkness managed to escape from the scene.

During a search of the area, the officials recovered 462 bottles of foreign brand liquor and 545 cans of beer.

In another action in open sea near Gwadar, the PCG officials searched a suspected ship from which the officials recovered 6,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel.

The diesel was recovered from hidden cavities of the ship and seven people who were boarding the ship have also been taken into custody.

The PCG has started further investigation.