Panamagate case: PM’s counsel to resume arguments today

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan will continue his arguments when the court resumes the hearing Thursday (today).

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), counsel Naeem Bukhari, while concluding his arguments in the Panamagate before a five-judge larger bench of the apex court on Wednesday, the pointed out inconsistencies between the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children, and called for them to provide a record of the ownership of the London flats from when a law regarding bearer certificates was passed in 2002 till the time they were transferred.

“We want the court to give a verdict on disqualifying the prime minister,” Bukhari demanded as he resumed his arguments.

Justice Azmat Saeed Khosa remarked that going by Bukhari’s definition, Maryam Nawaz was dependent on Hussain Nawaz. “Even now one has to determine when the London flats were bought,” he added.

When Justice Khosa remarked that a ruling could not be based on newspaper clippings submitted as ‘evidence’, the PTI counsel replied that the court had ruled on the basis of newspaper clippings in the past.

-PANAMA CASE WILL BE LAST NAIL IN CORRUPTION’S COFFIN-

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, PTI spokesperson Naeemul Haq said the Panama Papers case would be last nail in the coffin of corruption as all evidences and proofs had been submitted to the apex court.

“The nation would not face any critical situation if PM Nawaz Sharif responded to the four questions. The government is printing approximately Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 billion currency note on a daily basis while it is getting loan from Rs 7 billion to Rs 9 billion every day,” he said.

Haq further said the government was spending some Rs 42 billion on the Orange Line Metro Train project (in Lahore). “The economy of the country has been destroyed.”

He said the PTI had always opposed the corruption, violence and injustices in the country while treasury benches had always backed the wrong things.

Fawad Chaudhry, PTI’s focal person on the Panamagate, said that “we would welcome if Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb files a case against our chairman Imran Khan”.

He said that prince of Qatar had to provide the evidence of his ownership of apartment, adding that as many as 55 evidences were submitted in the apex court.

“PTI strongly believes in the freedom of expression”, concluded Chaudhry.

Read more: Panama leaks case: SC resumes hearing, directs PTI lawyer to complete arguments before break