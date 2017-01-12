Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Kyrgyzstan: President

President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan was keen to strengthen its relations with Kyrgyzstan.

He was talking to the Kyrgyz Minister for Economy and Co-Chairman of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) Kozhoshev Arzybek Orozbekovich, who called on him along with a delegation at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a press release issued here.

The president said that the government and people of Pakistan valued their partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

“The CASA-1000 is an important energy project between the two countries, and it will help in meeting our energy requirements,” the president said.

President Mamnoon said that Pakistan wanted to promote regional connectivity and was actively promoting relations in Asia.

The president stated that increased cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in the fields of transport, energy and commerce would be helpful in alleviating poverty.

He said that Pakistan’s economy was improving at a faster rate compared with the economies of other regional countries and that international financial institutions were acknowledging the country’s strong economic policies.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his hope that Kyrgyzstan would extend full support to Pakistan for its membership bid to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).