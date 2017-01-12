 OPC help expat in retrieving Rs 7.5 mn worth property

Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) helped in retrieving and transferring back the house worth Rs 7.5 million to a Canada-based Pakistani lady.

According to details, her daughter and son- in-law had fraudulently purchased the house with the money the lady sent them to establish a business.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Ontario, Canada-based Inayat Begum lodged a complaint against her daughter Nasreen Bibi and son- in- law Arshad Hussain for establishing a business, but they purchased a house with this amount and got it transferred to their own names.

Afzaal Bhatti informed that OPC vigorously pursued the case and got Arshad Hussain and his son Usman Shah arrested, afterwards they transferred the house back to Inayat Begum.

Commissioner told that OPC is actively engaged in redressing the problems faced by the expatriate Pakistanis and they can contact OPC any time for the solution to their grievances.