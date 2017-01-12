Now or never

All the dams on the Indus, Tarbela upwards are outside the monsoon range and depend only on snow melt from the glaciers. We need at least one dam which will store and save the copious monsoon flows for irrigation and power generation, and also to moderate the floods which devastate south Punjab and Sindh every year.

Why is it that while Tarbela dam on the Indus is acceptable – Sindh being the biggest beneficiary and Bhasha dam on the Indus our future hope – Kalabagh dam, also on the Indus is not acceptable?

The issue is far too important to be left to the politicians who have their genuine compulsions and cannot go against the will of their illiterate voters if they want to remain in business.

It is for the experts to spell out the apprehensions of the stake holders and sift facts from fiction. Tell the people where their fears are without any basis, tell them the dangers of dwindling storage capacity, the last increase having been made 40 years ago when the population was 8 crore and not 20 crore, tell them of the multiple benefits that accrue from storage of each ‘maf’, benefits which have been lost to us for 20 years and will continue to be lost for another 15 years.

Are the experts up to this onerous task?

Engr Khurshid Anwer

Lahore