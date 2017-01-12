Naila suicide case: Police arrest Mehran University clerk 

Sindh police on Wednesday arrested a clerk working at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) for interrogation over the mysterious death of Naila Rind, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in Marvi hostel 11 days ago.

A team of Jamshoro police led by inspector Agha Tahir, SHO of Jamshoro town police station, raided a residential colony near MUET and arrested Agha Babar Pathan who was said to be a close friend of Anis Khaskheli. Police took into custody Pathan’s laptop and mobile phone and found pictures of Naila in addition to many video clips and pictures of the university’s female students saved on the gadgets’ data storage.

Khaskheli was the first to be arrested after the Naila Rind death hit headlines and became a high-profile case. He was arrested on the basis of mobile phone record of Naila, a final-year student in the Sindhi department of Sindh University.

Like Pathan, police had found pictures of Naila besides a large collection of video clips and photos of several other girls, most of them students of the university, on the suspect’s laptop and mobile phones.

Jamshoro SSP retired Captain Tariq Wilayat said that police laid hands on Pathan on the basis of information gleaned from Khaskheli. Police were closely investigating all the aspects of the case and its investigation of mobile phone and laptop data of the arrested suspects was in progress, he said.

He said that statements of three more wardens of Marvi hostel namely Mahjabeen, Zakia and Nusrat Talpur had been recorded and data of mobile phones of chairman of Sindhi department Anwar Figar Hakro, Marvi hostel’s provost Anila Soomro and warden Mahjabeen had been sought to help in the probe.

He said that other staff members of the girls’ hostel and the Sindhi department would also be investigated.