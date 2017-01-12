NAB authorises multiple inquiries

An executive board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) held on Wednesday decided to authorise investigations against Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Ex-Chairman Asif Hashmi, and the managements of the ETPB and the Model Educational Institutions Foundation (PMEIF).

The accused are suspected approving over 700 illegal appointments.

Another decision taken by the meeting was to authorise four inquiries.

One inquiry was authorised against the management of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Lahore Sub Campus and its former vice-chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal. Both parties are accused of establishing the Lahore sub-campus in violation of rules and regulations and collecting a huge amount of money from students.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and others. In this case, the parties are accused of misuse of authority and financial embezzlement of millions of rupees.

A third inquiry was authorised against Umair Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore. In this case, the party is accused of a willful loan default of Rs 42.59 million, referred by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The fourth inquiry was authorised against Bakht Zada Khan and others, for a suspicious transition report (STR).

The meeting also decided to re-authorize two other inquiries.

An inquiry was re-authorized against Abdul Wali Khan University Vice Chancellor Dr Ehsan and others for misappropriation Rs 1,176 million allocated for scholarships.

The second re-authorized inquiry was against officials of Sheladia Associates and others regarding corruption of Rs 355.53 million in the construction of Barang Road in FATA.

The meeting decided to close six inquiries against former federal minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, officials of BISP and others, former forestry secretary Waseem Ahmed Ursani and others, officials of the revenue department, forest department and others, and former federal board of revenue member Shahid Hussain Jatoi and others.

An investigation against officials of the National Highway Authority was also closed due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The meeting also rejected the plea bargain request of Seth Nisar Ahmad s/o Muhammad Latif (Accountability Court Reference No. 69/2007).