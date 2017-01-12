KP govt committed to recovering missing children: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senior Minister for Social Welfare and Irrigation Sikander Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that his government is committed to recovering the missing children so they can be reunited with their families, adding that their medical, psycho treatment and provision of quality education to them will also be ensured.

He expressed these views while handing over a 12-year-old missing child named Abbas, son of Amin, resident of Ghareeb Abad District Malakand to his family at his office in Peshawar on Thursday. The child, who was admitted to a Madrassa near Rawat, Rawalpindi by his family, had gone missing 9 months ago.

According to the official hand out, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat child protection commission traced him in the custody of Punjab government and also identified his family. After completion of legal process and codal formalities with the child Protection Court Rawalpindi, the child was handed over to his family in the presence of media.

Thanking the Punjab government’s efforts in the case, the provincial minister directed the concerned quarters to immediately arrange psychotherapy and other medical treatments for the child and ensure his admission in a regular school after summer vacation in his native village.

The provincial minister said that similarly, three missing children were in the custody of the Punjab government and the Child Protection Commission is tracing their families. He said about 2,000 children are missing yearly in our province and the provincial government was committed to further strengthening the child protection commission for tracing such children. He said since the establishment of the commission in 2010, it has recovered 27,000 children so far.