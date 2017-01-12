Karachi commissioner seeks public support for rehabilitation of special children

Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan has sought public support for the rehabilitation of special children in the metropolis.

Addressing a programme organised by Madawa Welfare Society, a local NGO working for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged kids, the commissioner said special children, in general, must not be ignored by the society.

“Keeping in view their respective incapacities, measures ought to be adopted for their empowerment accordingly,” he said.

Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan appealed to the Karachiites to contribute towards streamlining of many of the children, who through little effort can overcome their incapacities.

“We need to be compassionate about empowering such kids with equal devotion towards improving the life quality of their much seriously challenged counterparts,” he stressed.

He said besides material support, little gestures can help boost the confidence of the kids with physical disabilities and empower them to emerge as an efficient and contributing member of the society.

Appreciating the Madawa Welfare Society, the commissioner said the work undertaken by Madawa Welfare Society Chairperson Shaheen Rehman and her team has helped raise awareness among many about the plight of such kids and their parents.

Shaheen Rehman said the project for rehabilitation of mentally challenged children—initiated 12 years ago—has come a long way.

“Experience shows that there is a constant increase in the number of such kids,” she said acknowledging that it may be also due to the unavailability of the support itself.

This has encouraged many of the concerned parents to report such cases, added the activist mentioning that there was a steady gap between available resources and rehabilitative needs of concerned children.

Shaheen Rehman also referred to the required training of those engaged in amelioration of special children.

On the occasion, special children being groomed by the instructors at the centre presented a tableau and sang national songs.