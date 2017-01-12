Japanese engineer allegedly commits suicide

A Japanese national was found dead on Thursday morning after falling from the roof of a hotel, a police official said.

He said the incident occurred between 3 am to 4 am, adding that the information collected so far suggests that he committed suicide.

SHO Cantonment Rana Zaheer Babar told APP that police found a note written in Japanese language and its cursory translation suggests that the man was suffering depression and he left the note for his family.

Rana Zaheer said the police was getting the note translated from a Japanese language expert.

Engineer Okumura was working on a project in Dera Ghazi Khan, about 100 kilometres from Multan. He was staying at a hotel in the city since September 2016 and was scheduled to leave the hotel by Feb 1, 2017.

His body has been sent to the mortuary of Nishtar Hospital Multan for post-mortem and investigations were in progress.

Information regarding the incident would be conveyed to the Japanese embassy through proper channel, police said.