Japanese citizen ends life in Multan

Japanese citizen Oka Makara on late Wednesday night committed a suicide by jumping from the second floor of a local hotel on Tariq Road in Multan.

According to police, the deceased had been residing at a local hotel in Multan for past six months and he was working on multiple construction projects. He was currently working on a project in Dera Ghazi Khan. According to the police, other 15-20 people from China and Japan are also staying in the same hotel.

Police took Makara’s body to the Nishtar Hospital for postmortem.

Moreover, the officers found a letter from his room stating all the domestic issues whereas police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the man going to roof at 4:00am.