IOK: Joint resistance leadership to protest on Friday

Two more killed by Indian forces in IOK

While strongly condemning the attack by Hindu fanatics on Muslims in Kathua, the joint resistance leadership of occupied Kashmir has asked for peaceful protests after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Muslim victims in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “These hapless Muslims are living under the stigma of fear psychosis for the last70 years as their ancestors have been butchered mercilessly and since then they are brutalised, traumatised and throttled on one pretext or the other.”

The pro-freedom leaders said that Friday protests should convey a clear and loud message to the communal goons and their supporters that they should forget to see 2017 through the prism of 1947 and “in case they even try to do so, it will be fought with iron hands.”

They appealed to the Muslim clerics, Imams and Khatibs throughout the territory to highlight this grave issue in their Friday sermons.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism had killed two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops in a violent military operation at Betar Nala area of the district.

The Indian army spokesman claimed that the troops detected a movement of two militants near Betar Nala. They were killed after troops opened heavy automatic fire on them.