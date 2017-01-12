Husband’s torture paralyses wife

Deaf and mute wife named Khadija Fatima was brutally subjected to violence by her husband Abdul Aziz as a result of which her half body became paralysed.

The appalling incident occurred in Aimanabad area of Gujranwala.

According to details, an ill-fated disabled victim did not give birth to any child owing to which her husband requested for second marriage.

Being furious at denial, Aziz accompanied by his two brothers brutally assaulted disabled wife and her two sisters.

Later, Aziz not only tortured Mohammad Akram, father of disabled wife, but also dragged him in street by holding his beard.

On hearing cries, locals immediately called Rescue 15 who recovered Mohammad Akram and his daughters.

Mohammad Akram urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz to take notice of the incident.

The incident occurred just after few days of launching of smartphone application for women by Punjab government which is aimed at gaining immediate report of harassment and domestic violence cases.